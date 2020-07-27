One dead in Marlborough Sounds boat collision

A person is dead after a boating incident in the Marlborough Sounds overnight.

Police say one person died and two people were injured after two boats collided in Okiwi Bay, about an hour's drive north of Nelson, about 7.25pm.

Okiwi Bay Voluntary Rural fire chief Ian Montgomery said details were sketchy but the collision happened where boats were moored in the harbour.

"It was very, very dark and the cloud cover was quite low last night, " he said.

Montgomery said the alarm was raised by one of the injured people.

Firefighters helped transfer the most seriously injured person to the waiting helicopter.

He said neither of the boats sank.

The seriously injured person initially survived the on-water smash but died on the way to hospital.

Two other boaties were also injured.

An ambulance spokesman said one person suffering moderate injuries was taken to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim.

Police say they are investigating.