One dead in rural crash

A person has died following a crash in rural Auckland’s Ardmore, police confirmed.

Police attended the single-vehicle crash on Airfield Rd at 4.10pm on Sunday.

They said one person received critical injuries and died at the scene.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said it responded to the incident with two fire appliances and found a car off the road, where one person was trapped inside.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way,” said a police spokesperson.