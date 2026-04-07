One person arrested after 'serious assault'

Emergency services were called to the incident on Dominion Road in Nawton at about 3pm this afternoon. Photo: RNZ

One person has been arrested following what police are describing as a "serious assault" in Hamilton.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Dominion Road in Nawton at about 3pm this afternoon.

Police said enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident were ongoing.

St John confirmed it sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle but it was not required.