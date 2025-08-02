Pacific 'ringing like a bell' after Russia quake

People on the beach at Lyall Bay, Wellington, on Thursday. Photo: RNZ

An earth scientist says strong and unusual currents will continue this weekend, after a magnitude 8.8 earthquake off the coast of Russia on Wednesday.

The national tsunami advisory issued after the quake was cancelled early-afternoon Friday.

Earth Sciences New Zealand principle scientist Graham Leonard told Saturday Morning the scale of the earthquake - one of the largest ever recorded - meant it was taking a while to settle.

"This is a huge earthquake. The largest earthquake in the world in 14 years. And it has created a tsunami across the entire Pacific."

Thousands of kilometres of seabed - and the ocean above - had been shifted, Leonard said.

"The whole Pacific is ringing like a bell."

It would take many days to level out, he added.

"There will be strong and unusual currents throughout the motu, especially on the east side of the North and South Islands and the Chatham Islands.

"We recommend people to be cautious and stay out of the water through Monday."

Things like swimming could be especially dangerous, he said.