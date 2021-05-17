Paraglider crashes near Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokeswoman said a paraglider crashed on a hill near Taylors Mistake Rd about 1.35pm on Monday.
One person is understood to have been injured and a rescue helicopter has been called to the scene.
The police spokesperson said they cannot confirm the injury details at this stage.
The location is difficult for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to reach and it dropped equipment to rescuers who are attending a patient.