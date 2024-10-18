Park benches removed after indecent acts

Residents at Randwick Park have complainned about anti-social behaviour from users of some benches. (Torika Tokalau/Stuff)

Two park benches at a popular sports park in south Auckland will be removed after complaints of anti-social behaviour.

According to Manurewa Local Board meeting report on Thursday, the complaints about the Randwick Park benches were received from nearby residents.

The anti-social behaviour came from seating situated opposite Magic Way.

"Complainants allege that the seats attract undesirable visitors who have been observed performing indecent acts, loitering and objects being thrown into the roadway," the report said.

There was limited detail on the exact nature of the acts and behaviour beyond what was shared in the report.

"Indecent acts, loitering, things thrown into the roadway were the primary concerns supplied," AT said.

The bench seats, which faced away from the park and directly into the roadway and residential properties, were a few metres from a primary school.

Manurewa Local Board asked Auckland Transport (AT) to remove the benches and put them to use elsewhere.

“The seats in question serve little purpose because they face into the street rather than the park," local board chair Matt Winiata said.

“Removing them leaves space for vehicle access and we will need to reposition barriers to prevent that."

He said AT have recommended the two seats be relocated to Russell Road.

The board wanted AT to use the seating for bus stops to make using the bus more accessible and comfortable for elderly or disabled users.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.