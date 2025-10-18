Obituary: Joan Metge, anthropologist

Dame Joan Metge. Photo: supplied/RNZ

Educator Joan Metge was one of New Zealand’s most respected scientists, earning the rare honour of having a Royal Society of New Zealand medal named after her. Born in Auckland, Metge knew that she wanted to be an anthropologist from an early age, even though the subject was not yet taught in New Zealand. She graduated from Auckland with an MA (first-class honours in 1952) degree, before moving to England and earning a PhD at the London School of Economics. Returning home, she specialised in researching topics which increased cross-cultural awareness between Pākehā and Māori. She wrote several books, including 1964’s A New Maori Migration, which broke new ground in the then barely recognised disaspora of Māori from the country to the city. Many Māori initially questioned how a Pākehā woman could convey their stories, but she became a trusted communicator whose books became standard texts in her field. She was made Dame Joan in 1987, and served on the Waitangi National Trust Board. The Royal Society of New Zealand established the Dame Joan Metge Medal in 2006 in recognition of her contribution to social sciences. Dame Joan died on September 17, aged 95. — Agencies/Allied Media