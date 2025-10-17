New Zealand to reimpose sanctions on Iran: Peters

Foreign Minister Winston Peters. Photo: RNZ

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced New Zealand will reimpose sanctions on Iran, in line with the United Nations.

The UN sanctions take effect from Saturday and are being imposed as a result of Iran not complying with the terms of the internationally-recognised nuclear deal signed in 2015.

They will introduce a range of restrictions including an asset freeze and travel bans for sanctioned persons as well as import and export bans on certain nuclear and military goods.

It will also require New Zealanders to exercise vigilance in dealings with Iran.

Peters said New Zealand had consistently supported diplomatic efforts to prevent any increase in nuclear weapons, and he encouraged Iran to re-engage in negotiations.