Person killed, 31 hurt after car collides with school bus

The crash happened on Te Ngae Rd in Rotorua. PHOTO: RNZ

A person has died, and two are critically injured as 31 people were hurt in a crash between a school bus and a car in Rotorua.

The person who died was a passenger in the car, while its driver and a second person are critically injured.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the people were trapped in the car and they had to use rescue gear to get them out.

One of the critically injured was flown to Waikato Hospital, while the other was taken to Rotorua hospital by ambulance.

The bus was carrying tamariki from a Gisborne school and crashed in Te Ngae Rd, in semi-rural suburb of Ōwhata, about 9.15pm yesterday.

Kaiti School confirmed its students were on the bus. Three were taken to hospital but have been discharged.

The group had been staying in Rotorua while they competed at a kapa haka competition.

Hato Hone St John said it sent five ambulances and two helicopters to the scene.

Passengers on the bus sustained minor injuries, police said.

There have been a number of fatal crashes on the Te Ngae Rd since 2013.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.