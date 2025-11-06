All officers to do alcohol breath test training

The falsified results were only discovered after police built a new algorithm to analyse the data, as the devices themselves could not distinguish between legitimate and illegitimate tests. Photo: RNZ

Every police officer in New Zealand has been ordered to do an online training module for alcohol breath testing, following revelations more than 100 staff are being investigated for falsifying tests.

RNZ earlier revealed about 120 staff were under investigation after 30,000 alcohol breath tests were "falsely or erroneously recorded".

The falsified results were only discovered after police built a new algorithm to analyse the data, as the devices themselves could not distinguish between legitimate and illegitimate tests.

A memo sent to staff yesterday and seen by RNZ said the "recent discovery" of breath tests being falsely recorded by staff had "led to trust and confidence impacts for police, including with our partner agencies.

"Police is committed to restoring that trust and confidence.

"As part of our assurance response, the Police Executive has made the decision to require all constabulary staff to complete a mandatory online training module for alcohol breath testing. This is especially timely as we had into the summer surge period."

The module would be available from today.

"It will take approximately 15 minutes to complete and covers proper device operation, docking and data download procedures, and reinforces why breath screening is critical to both road safety outcomes and our operational requirements."

The module must be completed by December 4.

"Your professional approach to breath screening saves lives and maintains public confidence in our road safety efforts."

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Jill Rogers. Photo: RNZ

Criminal investigation possible

Acting Deputy Commissioner Jill Rogers earlier told RNZ police were aware the matter had "impacted public trust and confidence in our breath testing regime and we are committed to putting this right".

"This training will reinforce correct practices and expectations, and ensure every staff member understands their responsibilities as we head into the busy summer period".

She spoke to RNZ's Checkpoint programme on Tuesday about the falsified tests.

"What these staff have done is, either at the start of the shift or during the shift, at the end of the shift, they've clicked the device that they're all issued with more times than have actually seen them interacting with a motorist."

The tests were done while the officers were in moving cars, which allowed the algorithm to pick up the numbers "outside the normal parameters".

Rogers said she did not know who the staff were working with, but said there were some work groups that had more than one staff member represented in the figures.

"A higher number of people have been identified who are in our dedicated road policing teams. And that's the disappointing thing. You know, we've done 4.2 million legitimate tests. We had the lowest number of alcohol related deaths on our roads last year. So I'm baffled why they felt the need to clip the ticket."

Asked what reason there would be for falsifying tests, other than meeting targets, Rogers said police were working to identify the rationale and said it may be that staff "exceeded the numbers that they've legitimately done for reasons of making it look like they're doing work that they haven't done".

She did not rule out a criminal investigation into the staff who had falsified a large number of tests.

"I can't predict what's going to come from those employment investigations ... But if we were to identify criminal offending, then that's what we would address."

Rogers confirmed none of the staff had been stood down. Asked how police could trust them she replied: "Yeah, that's a question we have".

"I want to allow processes to take their place, and I think that we've got robust frameworks in position to do that, and we're focusing on those people that are working hard every day to keep the road's safe."

On Monday, a police spokesperson confirmed to RNZ that the falsified tests occurred throughout the country.

Asked what explanation had been given for why staff falsified the tests, the spokesperson said police "far exceeded" the national target of 3.3 million tests included in the Road Policing Investment Programme (RPIP) by about 900,000.

NZTA found out about issue in September

A spokesperson for the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) told RNZ on Monday it was informed of the issue in September.

"Drink-driving enforcement is a key part of ensuring safety on New Zealand's roads, and NZTA is very concerned that this has occurred.

"We are monitoring the issue closely and we have asked police to provide NZTA with further information as they manage the situation."

Asked whether NZTA believed the targets should still be in place, the spokesperson said there was "clear evidence" that increased levels of enforcement lead to "better road safety outcomes".

"Early indications are that the agreed activity and target levels set for police are working well.

"An independent evaluation of the Road Policing Investment Programme (RPIP) is under way, and any decisions on activity, targets and future programmes will be informed by such evaluations, international best practice and agreed with partner agencies."

A Ministry of Transport spokesperson said it had been briefed and was "concerned about what has been occurring".

"We are working closely with NZTA and police to monitor the issue."