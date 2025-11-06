Labour pledges free cervical screening for all

Labour health spokesperson Dr Ayesha Verrall. Photo: RNZ

Labour is promising to make cervical screening free for everyone, if elected next year, through its previously-announced Medicard scheme.

Health spokesperson Dr Ayesha Verrall said today the move would help prevent cancers and avoid costly hospital treatments.

"Each year 175 New Zealanders are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 55 die from it. Almost every case is preventable with better uptake of cervical screening and vaccination," she said.

"Free cervical screening means earlier diagnosis, lives saved, and less pressure on our hospitals."

Under the policy, from October 2027 anyone eligible for screening would be able to access it at no cost by presenting their Medicard at their local doctor or community screening event.

Cervical screening is available for people aged 25 to 69 every five years.

The test is currently free for Māori and Pacific people, Community Services Card holders, and those aged 30 and over who have never been screened or are overdue.

Labour estimated the expansion would cost $21.6 million in its first year, to be funded from within the existing health budget.

"New Zealand has committed to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030. Free cervical screening and HPV vaccination will help us reach that goal," Verrall said.

"Labour's Medicard is about making sure every New Zealander can get the care they need, when they need it."

Labour announced its proposed Medicard in September, promising to use revenue from a new targeted capital gains tax to provide every New Zealander three free GP visits a year.