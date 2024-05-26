Sunday, 26 May 2024

Person killed by falling tree in Banks Peninsula

    Photo: RNZ
    A person has died after being hit by a falling tree in Canterbury.

    Emergency services were called to a private property in Goughs Bay, Banks Peninsula, about 9.45pm yesterday, police said.

    The person was found dead at the scene.

    RNZ