Person killed by falling tree in Banks Peninsula

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. News National 0 Comments Photo: RNZ A person has died after being hit by a falling tree in Canterbury. Emergency services were called to a private property in Goughs Bay, Banks Peninsula, about 9.45pm yesterday, police said. The person was found dead at the scene. RNZ