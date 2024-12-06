Peters signals progress on India trade deal negotiations

Winston Peters spoke to the business community at the India New Zealand Business Council’s annual address in Auckland. Photo: RNZ

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has hinted that New Zealand may soon announce the start of long-anticipated trade deal negotiations with India.

Speaking at the India New Zealand Business Council's annual address in Auckland, Peters expressed optimism about advancing relations between the two nations.

"I think there's a chance that we will be announcing the beginning of negotiations on that [trade deal] matter," Peters said.

New Zealand began negotiating a trade agreement with India in 2010, under the leadership of Sir John Key.

However, talks stalled after five years, and progress has remained stagnant ever since.

Peters acknowledged the need for greater effort to strengthen ties with India, emphasising the government's commitment to fostering deeper connections with the world's largest democracy.

"India has always been an important partner … When we came to government just over a year ago, it was obvious that a clearer, more determined, and more vigourous approach was required," he said.

The foreign affairs minister highlighted recent diplomatic strides, including his trip to India in March 2024 and New Zealand's hosting of Indian President Droupadi Murmu in August 2024.

Trade Minister Todd McClay has also been active, visiting India three times this year and meeting his Indian counterpart, Piyush Goyal, on three other occasions abroad.

Business leaders welcomed these developments but emphasised the need for tangible outcomes.

Bharat Chawla is the chair of the India New Zealand Business Council. Photo: RNZ

"What this government is doing is what we want, but we need more momentum," said Bharat Chawla, chair of the India New Zealand Business Council.

"We want to set a short-term goal before aiming for a long-term goal of a free trade deal. We don't want to wait another 10 years," Chawla added.

Sunil Kaushal, general manager of the council, agreed, noting that while the high-level political visits are promising, more action is needed.

"New Zealand has come a long way, and there are good signals from both the New Zealand and Indian governments," Kaushal said.

He emphasised that while challenges remained, the government should allocate more resources to accelerate progress.

Peters also revealed plans to further solidify relations by confirming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's trip to India in the first quarter of 2025.