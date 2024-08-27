Plans to restore eyesore Christchurch hotel

While the cathedral restoration on the east side of Christchurch's Cathedral Square is set to be mothballed, it is all go for another landmark on the western side.

Restoration work has started to structurally strengthen the old Rydges Hotel on Oxford Tce.

It is hoped the restored building will eventually rejoin the ranks of Christchurch's premium hotels.

New images show the plans for the 240-room hotel, which would have a strong focus on food and beverage offerings.

An artist's Impression of the Oxford Tce entrance to the new hotel. Photo: Supplied

The ground floor will include a restaurant and bar, with a raised terrace on Oxford Tce for outdoor dining.

The first two levels would offer a place to dine and socialise while overlooking the Avon River. The rooftop bar would have stunning views of the city.

The hotel first opened as Noahs in the 1970s, later becoming Rydges until it was damaged in the earthquakes and closed its doors.

An artist's impression of the restored 14-storey former Rydges Hotel. Photo: Supplied

Restoration of the as-yet unbranded, 14-storey hotel is expected to cost up to $100 million and take two years to complete.

It's hoped the new hotel could open its doors for business in early 2027.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air