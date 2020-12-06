PM meets mosque attack survivors in Christchurch

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives at Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae in Christchurch. Photo: Getty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is meeting survivors of the March 15 terror attack at a Christchurch marae today.

Her visit comes just days ahead of the release of the Royal Commission of Inquiry report into the shootings last year, which claimed the lives of 51 people.

Ardern was this morning greeted by Māori elders and Muslim leaders at the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae in the suburb of New Brighton.

She was joined by a number of other top members of her Cabinet, such as Andrew Little and Kris Faafoi.

Following the closed-door meeting, Ardern was to address a media stand-up. She has already received the inquiry's report and will not be commenting on it today.

Family members of the victims of the attack, as well as the survivors, have been given a copy of the report which will be publically released on Tuesday.

Islamic groups are already calling for the Government to appoint a dedicated minister to oversee its recommendations.

They say a single point of Government contact will streamline the response.

Survivors of the attack have expressed concern about how the terrorist was able to get a gun licence, and want hate speech addressed.

On November 26, new Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti confirmed the Government had received the report.