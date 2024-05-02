Greens had 'no prior knowledge' of fresh Genter complaint

Green MP Julie Anne Genter. Photo: ©VNP / Phil Smith

The Green Party's co-leaders say they had no prior knowledge of a fresh intimidation allegation made against MP Julie Anne Genter.

On Thursday evening, Newshub reported accusations made against Genter by a Wellington florist.

Laura Newcombe, who runs Newtown's Four Seasons Florist, told Newshub she had a heated exchange with the Rongotai MP last week and felt intimidated.

RNZ has contacted Newcombe for comment.

It comes after Genter confronted National minister Matt Doocey in the House on Wednesday night.

As MPs were debating roading projects as part of the Annual Review - Transport, Genter rose from her seat and walked across the chamber towards Doocey.

She then waved a book in his face and repeatedly yelled: "Read the report!"

She later apologised, saying she was motivated by "a desire to share information that I believe would be of benefit to everyone in this House".

Multiple political parties have complained to the Speaker about the outburst, and the Green Party has since launched disciplinary action against Genter.

Genter was not in Parliament on Thursday.

In a statement, the Green Party co-leaders said they had "no prior knowledge" of Newcombe's complaint.

However, a spokesperson confirmed that Genter took out her phone and filmed the florist during the exchange.

"Julie Anne's actions in the House last night were unacceptable and fall short of the high standards the Green Party expects of its MPs," the statement said.

"The co-leaders took immediate action to initiate a disciplinary process and will be working with Julie Anne to make sure this behaviour is not repeated."