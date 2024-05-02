Peters accused of 'defamatory' remarks about ex-Aussie minister

Foreign Minister Winston Peters Photo: RNZ

The Labour Party is demanding Winston Peters be stood down as Foreign Minister for opening up the government to legal action over his "totally unacceptable" attack on a prominent AUKUS critic.

Bob Carr. Photo: Getty Images

In an interview on RNZ's Morning Report programme today, Peters criticised the former Australian MP Bob Carr's views on the security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

RNZ has removed the comments from the interview online after Carr, who was Australia's foreign minister from 2012 to 2013, told RNZ he considered the remarks to be "entirely defamatory" and would commence legal action.

A spokesperson for Peters told RNZ the minister would respond if he received formal notification of any such action.

The Prime Minister's office has been contacted for comment.

Speaking to media in Auckland today, Labour leader Chris Hipkins said Peters' allegations were "totally unacceptable" and "well outside his brief".

"He's embarrassed the country. He's created legal risk to the New Zealand government."

Hipkins said Prime Minister Christopher Luxon must show some leadership and stand Peters down from the role immediately.

"Winston Peters has abused his office as minister of foreign affairs, and this now becomes a problem for the prime minister."Winston Peters cannot execute his duties as foreign affairs minister while he has this hanging over him."

Helen Clark has been highly critical of AUKUS. Photo: ODT files

Last month, Carr travelled to New Zealand to take part in a panel discussion on Aukus, after Labour's foreign affairs spokesperson David Parker organised a debate at Parliament.

Former Labour Prime Minister Helen Clark was also on the panel, and has been highly critical of AUKUS and what she believes is the coalition government moving closer to traditional allies, in particular the US

Clark told Morning Report today she had contacted Carr after she heard Peters' comments, which she also described as defamatory.