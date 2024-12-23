Police appeal after assault victim dies in hospital

Wellington Police investigating the death of a 53-year-old woman are appealing for anybody who may have seen anything the night she was allegedly assaulted.

Lillian Wharton died in Wellington Hospital on Thursday, after she was admitted five days earlier.

Wharton had been at a friend's Lower Hutt address on Saturday, December 14, before leaving with "people known to her" to walk to her home on Waiwhetu Rd,

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said at some point after leaving the address she was assaulted, before being admitted to hospital in a "serious condition".

"Police are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding her death and are treating it as unexplained at this stage."

The public is being asked for any sightings on December 14, between 8pm and 10pm, of "two adult women and one male".

"One of the women was pushing a pram.

"[Police] are asking if anyone saw them or anything of concern between Randwick Road, York Street, Awamutu Road, Leighton Avenue and around the intersections of Whites Line East and Waiwhetu Road."

A man who was known to the victim appeared in the Lower Hutt District Court on Sunday, charged with assault, assault with intent to injure and injuring with intent to injure.

He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance.