Police considering options for body cameras

Photo: RNZ

The police union says officers getting body cameras for the first time will counter people doctoring phone footage of interactions.

The police are looking at options to adopt body cameras after grappling with the pros and cons for at least five years.

NZ Police Association president Chris Cahill said the cams would provide a "true picture" of what had gone on.

As things stood, officers were getting filmed anyway by the public on their smartphones, but he was aware of some of that footage being doctored to make the interaction look bad.

"I think generally they should tell the true picture of what's gone on and that's why our members are positive about them.

"I think it's a question that has sort of been kicked down the road for too long in New Zealand and we're sort of the outliers around the world."

The big question was not around the benefits, but how much storing all the camera footage would cost.

"I mean, you've got the cost of actually buying the cameras, which, you know, we'd straight away say shouldn't come out of current budgets."

That would mean something else had to be given away, he said.

"But equally, the long-term issue is data storage and how much that costs.

"I'm aware of some smaller police services around the world who have pulled the cameras because they simply can't pay that cost."

Vancouver Police Department initially struggled with the costs but last year expanded its bodycam programme.

In the US, it is reported some police departments have so much footage they are turning to AI to sift through it.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell told ZB the government was a big fan of technology to help frontline police, and he personally liked bodycams.

"The use of body-worn cameras is an operational decision for the Commissioner," Mitchell said in a statement to RNZ.

"As he has signalled, police is exploring options around the potential use of body cameras, and will bring me recommendations when it is complete."

Police rolled out new tasers last year that unlike the old model, do not have an in-built camera.

"From a scrutiny of police level, that's lowered that scrutiny around the use of tasers. So I think that's where the cameras can add some value," Cahill said.

Among the options of a supplier of bodycams is the giant US company Axon, that has supplied New Zealand police with tasers for years.

Both old and new models of taser are made by Axon, which also supplies data storage services.

New Zealand police use Axon's 'evidence.com' data storage system.

Axon last year partnered with Auckland company Auror, which runs the software that enables retailers and police to use automated number plate recognition on thousands of CCTV cameras nationwide. Police have doubled their use of the number plate technology in the last three or so years.

Axon has also newly partnered in the US with Ring, which provides 'smart' security products like doorbells with cameras.