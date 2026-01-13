Police discover two bodies in search for missing swimmer

Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Police have recovered two bodies from the Waikato River.

Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Neil Faulkner said they found a person dead in the Waikato River, believed to be missing 25-year-old man Teananga Tiotia.

Police and divers have been conducting a search of the river since Tiotia was reported missing on Saturday.

Police said the body was located just before 10am and Tiotia's family have been notified.

The formal identification process is underway, and his death has been referred to the Coroner.

While searching for Tiotia, officers also found a body inside of a vehicle in the river.

They believe it to be missing 39-year-old man Aydan Brown.

Brown went missing from the Hamilton suburb of Chartwell in August of last year.

Police said a formal identification was underway and Brown's death was referred to the Coroner.