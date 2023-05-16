Police quiet on preparations for election

Police arrive at the back of Parliament in Wellington ahead of a protest in August 2022. Photo: RNZ

Police are keeping tight-lipped about their preparations for the general election in October.

Some commentators suggest the high levels of online disinformation indicate the campaign will be more divisive than usual.

In an OIA response, police said their planning and response, under code name E23R, was "in the very early stages of development".

They refused to release a risk assessment as that was still under way.

Briefings to Minister of Police Ginny Andersen would be released by the government shortly, police said.

A separate briefing earlier this year to the incoming minister said E23R would directly impact lots of work groups, and might mean calling up resources beyond the usual.

Police told RNZ it was unlikely any future documents will be released until "after the election has been finalised".