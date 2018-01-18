Police scold daredevil dirt bikers

Daredevil motorbike riders overtook a logging truck in the Gisborne region. Photo: Eastern District Police

The hair raising antics of two motorcyclists in the Gisborne region have prompted police to take a "firm stand" against such behaviour.

The two daredevil riders on dirt bikes were caught on camera overtaking a logging truck on a corner before riding side by side doing wheel stands, one in each lane.

Sergeant Dean Plowman said their behaviour was dangerous and could have caused death or serious injury.

"We have noticed in recent weeks that there has been an increase in motorcyclists or dirt bike riders riding at speed, doing wheel stands and putting their own lives and other road users at risk.

"As a community we need to take a firm stand".

Tairawhiti Police are urging members of the public to contact them with any information or sightings of dangerous behaviour on motorcycles and dirt bikes.

They said most of the time these bikes were not roadworthy and their riders were unlicensed. People who knew anyone with a dirt bike or motorcycle were urged to encourage them to familiarise themselves with safe riding behaviour.