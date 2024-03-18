Police seek kayaker seen struggling in water

A kayak has been found in Marine Parade in Seatoun. Photo / Police

Police are looking for the owners of a lone kayak found in Wellington after a witness reported seeing a kayaker struggling against the wind.

The kayak was found yesterday morning on the beach at Marine Parade in Seatoun, police said.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and police with the assistance of the Police Maritime Unit conducted inquiries and area searches yesterday in an attempt to locate its owner,” they said.

“While police have not received any information regarding a missing kayaker in the Wellington Harbour over the weekend, we are working to eliminate this possibility.”

Police have spoken with a witness who said they saw a kayaker struggling against the wind near Karaka Bay about 5.30pm on Saturday, March 16.

“If you are or know the owner of this kayak, please contact police on 105 and reference event number: P058128225.”