Police shoot gunman in Auckland after public threatened

Police at the scene of the shooting in Auckland today. Photo: RNZ

A man who was shot by police at a busy Auckland intersection this morning was threatening a member of the public with a firearm when police took action.

The man is in a serious but stable condition after he was shot by police at the intersection of the Great South Road and the south eastern highway shortly before 11am.

The man had earlier stolen a car, and then left another motorist with injuries after stealing their vehicle.

The busy intersection has closed for an investigation.

At a media conference this afternoon, police assistant commissioner Richard Chambers said the incident began about 10.45am when police were notified of a vehicle stolen in Penrose.

He said the Eagle helicopter tracked "poor" driving before the vehicle crashed in Ellerslie.

When police arrived, the driver was holding a firearm to the head of a member of the public.

Police fired a shot but the offender stole the car of the bystander, who was injured when the vehicle rolled over their foot. Police then provided them with first aid.

Police pursued the fleeing driver, who soon crashed into another car.

"As police approached... again we saw the offender holding a firearm to the head of a member of the public."

Police moved forward and fired a shot that injured the offender. The member of the public escaped.

Officers then gave first aid to the offender, who was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"My staff have done a remarkable job today and I acknowledge the courage they showed," said Chambers.

"Police staff make every effort to make sure members of the public are safe, we are safe. At a busy place like an intersection that is a challenge but my staff have done very well today."

He said police were aware of some footage circulating.

"Can I ask that the public please respects the investigation that is ongoing and provide police with that footage... rather than share it on social media."

A man who was driving a work van at the time said he saw a car driving past him, going the wrong way.

At least 10 police cars were at the scene.

St John said they were called just before 11am and took a person with serious injuries to Auckland Hospital and another with moderate injuries to Middlemore Hospital.

Hamilton incident

Earlier in the press conference, Chambers updated details about a shooting in Hamilton last night.

At 7.50pm police went to an address in Hillcrest concerned for the safety a person in possession of a high-powered weapon, he said.

The person wasn't at the initial address, but when they returned they opened fire on police, he said.

Police returned gunfire and the man was injured and died a short time later.

Chambers revealed a police officer was injured, falling over and striking his head.

He was undergoing surgery today.

Chambers said the man who died was from Hamilton.

Police had concerned he was going to use the high-powered weapon against people.

"Sadly as a result of what occurred last night he lost his life," said Chambers, adding his staff did their best to save him.

Chambers said the dead man fired at least five times on police.

IPCA investigations were under way into both incidents, he said.

- additional reporting NZ Herald