Poll: 65% of Kiwis support a capital gains tax

Coalition party leaders Winston Peters, Christopher Luxon and David Seymour. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Two-thirds of New Zealanders would support a capital gains tax in some form, according to the latest IPSOS Issues Monitor survey.

A total of 1003 New Zealanders were surveyed between 30 September and 7 October.

Sixty-five percent of respondents said they would support a CGT "in some form".

But broken down into specifics, support starts to drop.

Fifty-seven percent said they would support it on the sale of an investment property, while 43 percent said they would support it on the sale of a business.

A graph showing support for a Capital Gains Tax, as per the latest IPSOS Issues Monitor survey. Photo: IPSOS Issues Monitor

A total of 22 percent said they would support a capital gains tax on the sale of assets like boats, cars and paintings, and just 13 percent were in favour of taxing the sale of a family home.

Meanwhile, 58 percent of people said a CGT should be used to allow for a reduction in other types of tax, while 29 percent want it to increase the overall amount of tax collected.

The issues

The survey asked respondents what they believed to be the three most important issues facing New Zealand today.

Inflation and the cost of living remained top of mind for most people, though it was declining.

A graph showing the top five issues people face, as per the latest IPSOS Issues Monitor survey. Photo: IPSOS Issues Monitor

The survey showed 55 percent of people believed inflation/cost of living was the most important issue for New Zealanders. This is down from 56 percent on the last survey (taken between 16 and 23 August). At its peak, in February 2023, it was at 65 percent.

Healthcare was next, on 41 percent. The economy and housing/price of housing were third-equal on 28 percent, with crime/law and order rounding out the top five on 27 percent.

Who can manage the issues?

IPSOS also surveyed people on which political party they believed was most capable at managing those issues.

Labour has begun to catch up with or overtake National on a number of key issues.

The survey showed respondents now believe Labour is more capable at managing education and household debt/personal debt compared to the last survey.

It is also now equal with National on housing, drug and alcohol abuse, and immigration.

National is still considered more capable at managing inflation/cost of living, the economy, crime/law and order, taxation, petrol prices, transport, population/overpopulation, and defence/foreign affairs.

The Green Party is still seen as the party most capable of managing environmental pollution, while Te Pāti Māori is seen as most capable at tackling issues facing Māori.

Labour was already seen as more capable at managing healthcare, unemployment, poverty, and race relations.

Government performance

Despite Labour catching up on some issues, National is still seen as more or equally capable of handling four out of the top five, and ten of the top 20.

The mean rating of the government's performance has increased slightly from the last survey, up to 4.7 from 4.5. This was the highest rating this government has received since it took office.