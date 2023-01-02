Pope mourned in NZ

Pope Benedict XVI, PHOTO: TNS

Catholics around New Zealand are offering prayers for Pope Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday.

He was the first pope in six centuries to resign from the position in 2013.

Pope Emeritus Benedict died at 9.34pm New Zealand time at his residence at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, where he had lived.

Archbishop of Wellington and NZ Catholic Bishops Conference president Cardinal John Dew said each of the six New Zealand dioceses would likely hold a memorial Mass.

Catholics all over New Zealand would offer prayers for the Emeritus Pope, he said.

"He will be remembered as a very good theologian and for me as a very kind and cultured gentleman."

Many saw his decision to resign as "a brave and wise decision" which acknowledged he "no longer had the strength to lead the Church", he said.

"We should also express gratitude for his life of prayer for the Church in his retirement," Cardinal Dew said.

Born Joseph Ratzinger in Bavaria, Germany, in 1927, Benedict XVI led the worldwide Catholic Church from April 2005 until February 2013 before becoming the first pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415.

Before being elected to replace Pope John Paul II, the then Cardinal Ratzinger was head of the congregation for the doctrine of the faith from 1981 to 2005.

Pope Francis will preside over the funeral of the Pope Emeritus this Thursday at 9.30am, central European standard time (9.30pm NZ time), in the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square.

The Bishop of Dunedin, Michael Dooley, could not be reached for comment.

By: Staff reporter