Protesters rally in Auckland in support of Palestine

Hundreds of people waving Palestinian flags gathered in central Auckland today, calling for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The crowds gathered in Aotea Square from 2pm today for the Rally for Palestine protest, with one woman pictured holding a "Ceasefire" sign and others holding "Free Palestine" placards.

Scores of others waved Palestinian flags, while another held a New Zealand flag.

The rally comes after Hamas freed two American hostages and expectations grow that Israel is readying for an offensive into the Gaza strip.

Israel says the offensive is aimed at rooting out Hamas militants who rule the Gaza Strip. Israel said Friday it does not plan to take long-term control over the tiny territory, home to some 2.3 million people.

As the Israeli military punished Gaza with airstrikes, authorities inched closer to bringing aid to desperate families and hospitals. Muslims around the world protested in solidarity with Palestinians.

Hamas earlier freed an American woman and her teenage daughter in what was the first such release from among the roughly 200 people the militant group abducted during its October 7 rampage in Israel.

The two Americans, Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie, were out of the Gaza Strip and in the hands of the Israeli military, an army spokesman said. Hamas said it released them for humanitarian reasons in an agreement with the Qatari Government.

Judith and Natalie Ranaan had been on a trip from their home in suburban Chicago to Israel to celebrate the Jewish holidays, the family said. They were in the kibbutz of Nahal Oz, near Gaza, on October 7 - Simchat Torah, a festive Jewish holiday – when Hamas and other militants stormed out of the territory into southern Israeli towns, killing hundreds and abducting 203 others.

More than 1400 people in Israel have been killed in the war — mostly civilians slain during the Hamas incursion that shattered Israelis’ sense of security.

The Health Ministry run by Hamas says more than 4100 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began. That includes a disputed number of people who died in a hospital explosion earlier this week.

