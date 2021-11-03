Protesters target PM in Whanganui

About 250 protesters have gathered in Whanganui, where the Prime Minister is visiting. Photo / Bevan Conley

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has had to cancel a news conference from Whanganui, where she is promoting the Covid-19 vaccination rollout, after protesters became disruptive.

A group of about 250 protesters gathered outside the vaccination centre Ardern was planning to visit, blocking the entrance, and the stand-up 12.45pm was subsequently canned. It was to be held elsewhere at 1.10pm.

Auckland is at the centre of the Delta outbreak, with the majority of cases, and has been in alert level 4 and 3 restrictions since mid-August. The virus has spread to neighbouring North Island regions Northland and Waikato, and in Christchurch in the South Island.

There are 100 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - 97 in Auckland and three in Waikato. There are no new cases in Northland or Christchurch.

Whanganui has the third lowest vaccination rate of the district health boards - 81 per cent of its eligible population have had one dose and 61 per cent have had two.

Ardern was in Northland yesterday just before the Far North went into lockdown after two new Covid cases were picked up in Kaingaroa, near Taipa in Doubtless Bay.

The inability to find a possible link with other cases in the outbreak prompted the decision to put the top of the region into level 3 restrictions for six days.

The Prime Minister is in Whanganui today to warn lower-vaccinated regions that the Government would not be able to contain the Delta outbreak in Auckland indefinitely, so they should get vaccinated before it spread more widely.

Whanganui MP Steph Lewis and Te Tai Hauauru MP Adrian Rurawhe turned up the clinic, but swiftly left as the group of protesters grew. Whanganui-based National List MP Harete Hipango also showed up, but left after about 10 minutes.

Protesters also confronted media, accusing journalists of being paid off by the Government. There was a significant police presence.

Yesterday, Ardern was in Kawakawa in Northland, well south of the lockdown area. where she was heckled by anti-vaxxers, forcing her to abandon it outdoors and move inside.

The Government is still pursing elimination strategy outside of Auckland, while it waits for vaccination rates to lift.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has said that if Northland's vaccination rate was higher, it might not have required the level 3 lockdown, but there was a lot of mis-information circulating in the region.