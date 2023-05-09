Pupil on cave trip missing as wild weather hits

Emergency services at the scene at Abbey Caves. Photo: NZ Herald

Rescuers are desperately trying to find a pupil missing in a Whangārei cave after a school trip took a terrifying turn when torrential downpours set in.

Northland Police district commander superintendent Tony Hill confirmed one person was unaccounted for following an incident at the Abbey Caves.

At about 10.35am it was reported the group was in difficulty, Hill said.

“A group of people have since made it out safely, however, one student is currently unaccounted for.

“The incident is still very much developing and we will provide further updates as they become available. Our thoughts are with the whanau of the missing child, as well as all those involved in the group outing and the school,” Hill said.

A source told The New Zealand Herald the group was a Year 11 outdoor education class from Whangārei Boys High School.

The Herald understands 15 pupils and two teachers from the school were visiting the caves this morning.

A Northern Advocate reporter at the scene said the missing boy’s father had arrived at the caves and was visibly upset. He was seen being comforted by another person there.

Severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours are impacting the area and surface flooding has been reported.

Whangārei Boys’ High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith is at the caves and refused to comment as she was pressing police for more information.

A specialist cave rescue team and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) have been brought in by Police Land Search and Rescue as well as a police dog handler.

Ambulances and firefighters can also be seen at the caves.