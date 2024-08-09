Quad bike deaths prompt warning from WorkSafe

The four fatalities involving quad bikes happened in Wairarapa, Canterbury, Northland and Southland. File photo: Getty Images

WorkSafe is reinforcing quad bike safety messages after four farmers died in quad bike incidents in the past three weeks.

WorkSafe is investigating all four fatalities, the first of which occurred on 18 July in Wairarapa.

It was followed by another on 22 July in Canterbury, one on 26 July in Southland, and most recently in Northland on 30 July.

All four incidents coincided with the start of lambing and calving season.

And on 15 July, two people in the Tasman District were injured after a quad bike rolled on a farm in Mahana.

WorkSafe principal inspector Graham Bates said their sympathy was with every family and community mourning these sudden deaths.

"Although our investigations are in their early stages, the trend is worrying enough for us to sound the alarm already.

"Sloped surfaces and steep terrain can be especially problematic and have, sadly, been a factor in some of the recent cases."

Bates said doing a risk assessment of terrain and tasks must be the top priority for farm workers before getting on a quad bike - especially at this time of the year.

"Farm vehicle incidents are one of the top two causes of workplace deaths in Aotearoa, which is why agriculture is a priority sector under WorkSafe's new strategy.

"We are targeting the biggest risks and working with the sector to improve health and safety in agriculture."

WorkSafe's messages to reduce harm on farm

• install a crush or rollover protection device on quad bikes

• choose the right vehicle for the job and ensure that the driver is competent

• always use a seatbelt and helmet

• consider quad bike training

• prioritise maintenance, including attachments, tyres and brakes

• remember tired people make mistakes

• ensure the vehicle is safely stopped and brakes engaged before getting off

• seek help when needed - neighbouring farmers are always more than willing to lend a hand.