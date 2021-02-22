Queen's message to Christchurch: 'My thoughts are with you all'

Photo: Getty

The Queen has sent a message to Christchurch on the 10th anniversary of the 2011 earthquake that claimed 185 lives.

The message, which was read out by Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy at the national memorial service this afternoon, says: “On the tenth anniversary of the Canterbury earthquakes, as you gather to remember those lost and reflect on the devastating effects these earthquakes had on Christchurch, my thoughts are with you all.

“The loss of life was both sudden and tragic, profoundly affecting many people in New Zealand and around the world.

“While there are many sad memories of that terrible time, there is also solace in remembering how your community rose to the challenge of rebuilding your lives and supporting each other. You displayed great fortitude in the face of sudden, overwhelming loss.

“Since that time you have continued to work to rebuild your city and your community, looking to a positive future.

“My prayers are with all those marking today’s solemn anniversary,’’ the Queen wrote.