Race-walking official named as e-scooter crash victim

Kathryn Fraser died after being hit by a vehicle while riding an e-scooter in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied

A well-known race-walking official and judge has been named as the person killed in an e-scooter accident in Christchurch last week.

Police have confirmed that 57-year-old local Kathryn Fraser died after being struck by a van.

The police investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones,” a police spokesperson said.

Fraser worked in an administration role for ARA Institute of Canterbury but had developed a reputation for her work in the country’s race-walking scene.

A short statement from Race Walking Wellington acknowledged Fraser’s tragic passing.

“We are saddened to receive the news of the passing of well-known New Zealand official and Race Walk judge Kathryn Fraser,” the statement read.

Fraser reached a milestone in her track and field career when she officiated at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

ARA Institute announced that the year prior she’d initially applied to attend the games as a track umpire and she was “thrilled” when the International Association of Athletics Federation offered her a judging role.

She’d spent eight years previously as an international umpire and was considered one of the country’s top track officials.

Fraser officiated the 2011 World Para Athletics Championship and the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa.

On Wednesday, August 30, Fraser was hit by a van while riding an e-scooter.

The incident happened at the intersection of Linwood Ave and Avonside Drive in eastern Christchurch. It was reported to emergency services around 6.45am.

A local pharmacy, located 20m down the road, had its sliding door smashed in.

Elliot McKenzie, the pharmacy’s manager, told The New Zealand Herald it was his understanding that the member of the public who broke into the building was hunting for an automatic defibrillator.

“They made the sensible assumption we would have one, but unfortunately we didn’t,” he said.

“I’m not sure if it was a civilian or somebody directly involved, they just smashed in one of the doors.”

CPR was performed on Fraser but she succumbed to her injuries.