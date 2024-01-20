Resident 'devastated' after home destroyed

Waimakiriri Mayor Dan Gordon says his heart goes out to people affected by two big fires in Canterbury.

On Friday, vegetation fires broke out in Loburn near Rangiora and Amberley, but have been contained. However, firefighters remained on the scene today as more hot, dry and windy conditions were forecast.

Banks Peninsula was set have a high of 33degC, and Christchurch was expected to reach 32degC.

Two homes and a church were destroyed in the North Canterbury fires yesterday and dozens of properties evacuated.

Overnight, about 17 firefighters in Loburn monitored and dampened down hotspots in the 10ha area along Loburn Whiterock Rd.

Two homes and a church were destroyed in North Canterbury yesterday. Photo: NZ Herald

“Our community does get behind people at these times, but our priority at the moment is to work alongside the amazing Fenz crews and offer all the support we can, including welfare," Gordon said today.

He thanked fire crews for helping save family pets and farm animals.

“These guys went out and fed their pets and looked after chickens. For families, their pets are really important to them, and that was a great comfort to people last night.”

Waimakiriri Mayor Dan Gordon (right) and Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Collin Russell speaking to media this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

Resident Elizabeth du Plessis, who lost her property to the fire, told The New Zealand Herald she is devastated.

“It started around 2pm yesterday, I was busy with payments in the office and someone knocked down the door almost to say your property is on fire.”

“Now today, we are evaluating the property; that’s our livelihood."

Another resident, George Gooderham, told the Herald he was painting inside his property when he smelled smoke and went outside to see his whole hedge on fire.

“It came too close to comfort really.

“I’ve been awake all night, pretty much had about an hour’s sleep, just trying to find hotspots and ensuring that the wind didn’t pick up and keep it going."

Fire crews remained at the scene of fires in Loburn and Amberley today. Photo: NZ Herald

Parts of the South Island is in a prohibited fire season - but all permits have been suspended for the rest of Canterbury until Monday due to the ongoing risk.

Fire and Emergency NZ has appealed for everyone in Canterbury to be extra careful not to do anything outside that could spark another fire.

High risk activities include:

• Using equipment that generate sparks, or where blades can strike a stone and cause a spark (eg welders, grinders, mowers, chainsaws). Delay this activity until early morning or evening, or wait for cooler weather

• Parking vehicles in long grass – hot exhausts can start a fire

• Dropping cigarette butts

Take action on your own property today to reduce your exposure to wildfire:

• Clear flammable material from 10m around homes and buildings.

• Move firewood stacked against houses

• Clear gutters of dried leaves etc that will easily catch fire

• Clear flammable material from under decks

• Trim trees and bushes and removing the trimmings

• Keep grass short (using a trimmer with a nylon line is safer in these conditions than a mower or trimmer with a metal blade that could create a spark)

• Make sure your Rural Addresses Property Identification (RAPID) number is clearly signposted. If you live in a rural or semi-rural area, know what to do if a wildfire breaks out in your area and make a plan

