Revealed: NZ's top baby names for 2024

Meanwhile, Isla has made a return as the most popular name for girls.
"For the second consecutive year, Noah has claimed the top spot for boys with 250 babies sharing the name," Minister for Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden said today.
"Isla has returned to the most popular girls' name after narrowly missing out in 2023, with 190 baby Islas.
"This marks the third time in five years that Isla has topped the list for girls, and the fourth year Noah has appeared in the top two."
Other popular names for boys included Oliver, Jack, George, Luca, Leo, Theodore, Theo, Elijah and Arthur.
Top choices for girls included Charlotte, Isabella, Olivia, Lily, Hazel, Harper, Mila and Mia.
In 2023 the most popular name for girls was Charlotte, with Isla and Amelia rounding out the top three. The same year, while Noah was number one, Oliver and Luca came in two and three.
The top Māori names are usually released at Matariki - the top names for 2023 were Aroha and Amaia for girls and Ariki and Wiremu for boys.
Last year, the Department of Internal Affairs registered 59,199 births with a total of 19,404 unique names.
Most popular baby names for boys born in 2024
Noah
Oliver
Jack
George
Luca
Leo
Theodore
Theo
Elijah
Arthur
Most popular baby names for girls born in 2024
Isla
Amelia
Charlotte
Isabella
Olivia
Lily
Hazel
Harper
Mila
Mia