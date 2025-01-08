Revealed: NZ's top baby names for 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Noah has been revealed as the most popular baby name for boys born in New Zealand in 2024, coming in top for the second year in a row.

Meanwhile, Isla has made a return as the most popular name for girls.

"For the second consecutive year, Noah has claimed the top spot for boys with 250 babies sharing the name," Minister for Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden said today.

"Isla has returned to the most popular girls' name after narrowly missing out in 2023, with 190 baby Islas.

"This marks the third time in five years that Isla has topped the list for girls, and the fourth year Noah has appeared in the top two."

Other popular names for boys included Oliver, Jack, George, Luca, Leo, Theodore, Theo, Elijah and Arthur.

Top choices for girls included Charlotte, Isabella, Olivia, Lily, Hazel, Harper, Mila and Mia.

In 2023 the most popular name for girls was Charlotte, with Isla and Amelia rounding out the top three. The same year, while Noah was number one, Oliver and Luca came in two and three.

The top Māori names are usually released at Matariki - the top names for 2023 were Aroha and Amaia for girls and Ariki and Wiremu for boys.

Last year, the Department of Internal Affairs registered 59,199 births with a total of 19,404 unique names.

Most popular baby names for boys born in 2024

Noah

Oliver

Jack

George

Luca

Leo

Theodore

Theo

Elijah

Arthur

Most popular baby names for girls born in 2024

Isla

Amelia

Charlotte

Isabella

Olivia

Lily

Hazel

Harper

Mila

Mia