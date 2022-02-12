Anti-mandate protest's fifth day at Parliament

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

There are now three barriers between protesters and police in some places on Parliament grounds. This morning concrete blocks were placed before the orange and white plastic barriers.

The protest at Parliament against Covid-19 protection measures is now entering its fifth day with police saying new tents and marquees were erected yesterday.

A deluge from Cyclone Dovi is expected to drench anti-mandate protesters.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Wellington which will be in place until 3pm Sunday and strong winds are forecast in the capital today.

The sprinklers at Parliament were turned on yesterday and Speaker Trevor Mallard said they would remain on all night.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said one of the difficulties for police had been lack of leadership among the protesters, and in-house factions fighting.

Police did not make any arrests yesterday after arresting 122 people on Thursday.

In a statement issued last night, Parnell said police would maintain a strong presence at Parliament grounds overnight.

He said a number of additional tents and marquees had appeared on Parliament grounds and they were encouraging people to remove them.

Molesworth Street remains blocked by over 100 vehicles including large trucks, campervans and cars.

Parnell said police were working on options to work with tow truck companies to have the vehicles removed, however there have been concerns from tow-truck operators, who have been threatened by protesters.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has spoken about the protest at Parliament.

In a Facebook post, he said: "I support the right to protest.

"Protest is important in our democracy, but like all freedoms it comes with responsibilities.

"The protest we have seen at Parliament this week is driven by wild, false, dangerous conspiracy theories and people with an extreme agenda. Even then the people involved have a right to be there. But when they threaten, harass and disrupt people and a whole city they lose that right. They have been trespassed, they need to leave.

"It is entirely up to the police how they enforce the law, and it is important that it stays that way in our democracy. I want to thank them for doing their hard and difficult job in trying conditions."