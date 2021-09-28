Delta outbreak: 78% of positive cases were not vaccinated

Of the 925 eligible for the vaccine, 78 percent have had no vaccinations. Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it is now six weeks to the day since Delta was reported in Auckland and 2.5 million vaccines have been given since then.

She said even with 90 percent of eligible people vaccinated, that equals about 75 percent of the total population, which is why having extremely high rates of vaccination really matter.

There are new ways to get your vaccination, with events at the Assembly of God church in Te Atatu, and another at the Vodafone events centre in Manukau over the weekend, she said.

There have been 1185 cases in the current outbreak, of whom 260 are children under 12 and not eligible to be vaccinated.

Of the 925 eligible for the vaccine, 78 percent have had no vaccinations, while just 4 percent were fully immunised - having had their second dose at least two weeks before becoming a case.

The remainder had just one dose, with just 17 people in that group.

For the 260 children who are unable to be vaccinated, Dr Bloomfield says they are relying on everyone else to be vaccinated.

Bloomfield is acknowledging rangatahi, saying uptake of vaccinations in people aged 12-19 years has been faster than in any other group.

Asked if the government would commit to the same promise that National is expected to make in its Covid-19 response plan tomorrow of allowing fully vaccinated New Zealanders to travel across international borders before Christmas, Ardern says the priority is making sure Kiwis can have the best summer possible.

She says moving too soon could risk that summer.

The government is still working towards opening a risk-based border next year.

Ardern says most countries that have moved on their borders have done it last, and doing so too quickly could allow outbreaks to take-off.

"We have to make sure that we're ready when we do it and we have to make sure that we don't risk some of the freedoms that New Zealanders have had domestically while we're doing it."

On locking down specific suburbs, Ardern and Bloomfield say they are not ruling it out but that it is unlikely because it presents a risk.

And on vaccination passports, Ardern says there are certain places where it would be wrong to limit people's access if they have not been vaccinated.

However, she says the government will be talking about using vaccine certificates in a wide range of other places.

Asked about vaccinations that have been done overseas, Bloomfield says a system is being worked on for allowing them to be recognised for vaccine certification.

The plan is for that work to be complete by the time vaccine certificates will be available to people, he says.

Ardern says there is no intention of illegitimising vaccines done overseas.