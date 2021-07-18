Marlborough and Buller floods

A council photo shows the extent of damage to properties in Marlborough district. Photo: SUPPLIED/ Marlborough District Council

Residents evacuated in Marlborough yesterday because of the flooded Wairau River have been told they can return to their homes.

All evacuated residents from Tuamarina, Spring Creek and the Lower Wairau can return to their homes from midday.

Evacuees can now pick up their vehicles stranded along SH1 between Picton and Blenheim. Stranded vehicles will also be removed by Police if the owner cannot be located their's or the vehicle is damaged.

State Highway 1 including the Wairau River bridge is expected to re-open from midday.

SH6 between Renwick and Havelock is not expected to open until mid-afternoon at the earliest.

SH63 is not expected to re-open for some days. Many local roads are still closed.

More than 900 people from 500 properties in Marlborough were warned yesterday to leave their homes as the region was hit by its largest flood on record.

The Wairau River overflowed its banks at Tuamarina, Renwick and Spring Creek.

Deputy mayor Nadine Taylor had said the river stopbank was being inspected this morning to make sure conditions were safe.

"The river has gone down but it's still raging and we want to make sure that stop bank, that we've full confidence in it before we let those other residents go back in," she said.

Nadine Taylor is urging people to keep in touch with authorities as they begin to return home.

Earlier this morning, incident controller Richard Coningham had said the district council's engineers would use helicopters this morning to assess the damage along rivers and on roads.

MetService forecaster Andy Best said more rain, possibly heavy, was expected in Marlborough from this afternoon but conditions were expected to ease from tomorrow.

Yesterday, parts of the West Coast and top of the South Island had been cut off due to flooding, while states of emergency were declared in Marlborough and Buller districts.

Close to 1000 people spent the night in evacuation centres in the Buller district, and at least 100 homes had been flooded.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said extensive damage was likely to be revealed throughout the district this morning.

Half of Westport's residents were told to evacuate their homes because of the threat from overflowing rivers.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency journey manager Tresca Forrester said crews had been out since first light assessing road damage, inspecting bridges and clearing debris from blocked and flooded highways.

Access to some cut-off communities such as Westport and through to Golden Bay had been re-established, with the SH67 Buller Bridge, SH60 from Collingwood to Riwaka and SH6 from Hira to Rai Valley all re-opened, she said.