Police arrest 22-year-old man over killing of 25-year-old

Police cordon in Mt Albert where the body of a local man was found. Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

The 22-year-old man being sought over a fatal knife attack in Mount Albert this week has been arrested by police this afternoon.

Police had been looking for Christian Eteuati after the "brutal" attack.

Thomas Coombes, 25, was found dead in Roy Clements Treeways, Mount Albert, on Tuesday.

In a statement this afternoon, police said the man they were seeking was found on Ti Kouka Lane in Sandringham area and taken into custody "without issue".

"We want to thank members of the community who have provided us with information," said Detective Inspector Chris Barry of Auckland City CIB.

"We know that this incident will have caused serious concern in the Mount Albert and surrounding communities and we're pleased to be able to quickly bring it to a resolution."

The man has been charged with murder and will appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

Local board chair Margi Watson said the death has been a shock to locals.

Tom Coombes Photo: Supplied / Facebook

"I think the community will be really relieved that there's not someone out there who's highly dangerous.

"So there will be a relief, however I expect it will take a little while for people to start breathing again and feeling confident to go out and be out and about in the community."

She said the council will review the location of the attack to determine necessary safety measures.

Coombes, who was named by police earlier this afternoon, is reportedly from the Bethells Te Henga area, where members of the community were paying tribute to him on social media.

"We lost a lovely young man," one wrote on Facebook. "Tom Coombes who among many strengths served in our local brigade. We are feeling sad and for the families and whānau. Be gentle and keep safe everyone."

Bethells Beach Boardriders posted that they were having a memorial paddle for Coombes, "who was one of the best people you could ever be so lucky to know."