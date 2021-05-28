Friday, 28 May 2021

Road spikes used to stop motorist allegedly firing shots out window

    By Susan Sandys
    1. News
    2. National

    police_car_jpg_55f9bca936_0.jpg

    Photo: File
    Photo: File
    Police in Canterbury brought the vehicle of an armed offender who was allegedly firing shots out his window to a stop with road spikes on Wednesday.

    Senior Sergeant Dean Harker said police received multiple reports relating to the 27-year-old man from Timaru who was driving north near Rakaia about 11.50am.

    He was allegedly pointing a firearm out of his car window and firing shots.

    Police laid spikes on the Selwyn bridge near Telegraph Rd, which brought the vehicle to a standstill.

    The man is due to appear in court next week on driving and firearms charges.

