Road spikes used to stop motorist allegedly firing shots out window

Police in Canterbury brought the vehicle of an armed offender who was allegedly firing shots out his window to a stop with road spikes on Wednesday.

Senior Sergeant Dean Harker said police received multiple reports relating to the 27-year-old man from Timaru who was driving north near Rakaia about 11.50am.

He was allegedly pointing a firearm out of his car window and firing shots.

Police laid spikes on the Selwyn bridge near Telegraph Rd, which brought the vehicle to a standstill.

The man is due to appear in court next week on driving and firearms charges.