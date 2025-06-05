Attempted murder charge for former Kiwi NRL and AFL player

New Zealander Shem Tatupu gathers the ball for the Fox Hill Hawks during a VFL Qualifying Final match against Footscray Bulldogs at Box Hill City Oval. Photo: Getty Images

Kiwi Shem Tatupu has reportedly been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The former Hawthorn and Melbourne Storm's player was arrested by Victoria Police last month, 7 News reported.

It also reported the charge being linked to a family incident and that "the matter had already been in court".

The 29-year-old is due to appear in in Melbourne Magistrates' Court for a committal mention hearing in August, it reported.

Victoria Police did not share any details about the case, including when and where the alleged offences took place.

Tatupu spent most of his youth playing rugby. His father is Tony Tatupu, who was a star rugby league player in the Warriors.