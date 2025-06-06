Child charged with arson after McDonald's fire

A 12-year-old has been arrested and charged with arson over the fire at a McDonald's restaurant in Auckland last month.

Police have been investigating the suspicious fire which occurred at the Pakuranga Road branch on 5 May.

The restaurant was extensively damaged int he blaze. Photo: RNZ

On Friday, Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Batey said a 12-year-old young person has been arrested and charged with arson.

"This young person has appeared in the Manukau Youth Court and is currently on court bail conditions," he said.

The restaurant was significantly damaged in the blaze that sent black smoke billowing across east Auckland.

Witnesses told RNZ they heard explosion sounds and believe the fire started near the children's playground.

Photo: RNZ

While the building was fully engulfed by the flames, all staff and customers were safely evacuated from the building.

Firefighters had secured the petrol station next door and were fighting the blaze from there. Fire and Emergency said it had sent six fire trucks to the scene.