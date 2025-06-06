Child charged with arson after McDonald's fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A 12-year-old has been arrested and charged with arson over the fire at a McDonald's restaurant in Auckland last month.
Police have been investigating the suspicious fire which occurred at the Pakuranga Road branch on 5 May.
"This young person has appeared in the Manukau Youth Court and is currently on court bail conditions," he said.
The restaurant was significantly damaged in the blaze that sent black smoke billowing across east Auckland.
Witnesses told RNZ they heard explosion sounds and believe the fire started near the children's playground.
Firefighters had secured the petrol station next door and were fighting the blaze from there. Fire and Emergency said it had sent six fire trucks to the scene.