Tracking to keep sea lions and seals safe

A seal corralled at Bunnings in Whangarei. Photo: DOC/Supplied

Seal and sea lion populations are making a comeback around New Zealand, with many returning to their historic habitats.

It's also seal silly season (May to September), meaning young fur seal pups are venturing off on their own for the very first time. They can show up on roads, be chilling in paddocks or even be seen wandering around Bunnings.

As the season begins and populations grow, so do our encounters.

The Department of Conservation (Doc) and the New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi have launched a nationwide project to track seals appearing near roads and want the public's help.

"We're asking people to report sightings of seals, fur seals or sea lions on or near roads," Doc's marine senior technical adviser Jody Weir says.

"Your sightings - date, location, even a photo if it's safe - will help us map hotspots and understand the risks. It's a great example of how citizen science could make a real difference."

Sightings of sea lions and seals reported to Doc before June 22 will help shape the initial national road risk model. Photo: Doc/Supplied

The project aims to analyse the road-related risks for the marine mammals. Its findings will help with road planning and improvements and to find high-risk zones.

"We're thrilled to see populations recovering, but that success comes with new challenges," Weir said.

"We want to protect these taonga species while also keeping people safe. That means understanding where the key hot spots are and planning smarter."

Kaikōura is a prime success story with key hot spots - where fur seals were getting onto State Highway 1 - found, resulting in infrastructure upgrades to help protect the animals and drivers.

"These young fur seals are out exploring their wider world while their mums are busy at sea getting food to be able to nurse that rapidly growing pup and grow the developing foetus inside her," Weir said.

"It's an important stage of development, but it also means they can end up in unusual - and sometimes risky - places. By reporting sightings, you're helping us look out for them during this vulnerable time."

Top seal tips

• Never touch, handle, or feed a seal, as they can be aggressive if they feel threatened. It is also a breach of the Marine Mammals Protection Act.

• Maintain a distance of at least 20 metres from a seal if possible and avoid getting between it and the sea.

• Give seals space if encountered on or near a beach.

• Always keep dogs on a leash and away from seals.

• Ensure small children are at a safe distance and under control when watching seals.

• If you see a seal that's badly injured, being harassed or in danger, call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

Sightings reported to seeaseal@doc.govt.nz before June 22 will help shape the initial national road risk model.