Person dies in Blenheim vehicle incident

A person has died after reportedly ending up under their own vehicle in suburban Blenheim.

In a statement, police said emergency services were called to the single-vehicle incident in Lewis St at about 10.45am today.

Police earlier told Stuff that it appeared the person involved had ended up under their own vehicle.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation, the statement said.

The street will remain closed while a scene examination takes place.

