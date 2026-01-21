Inquiry into health portal cybersecurity breach

Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster has announced an inquiry into the cybersecurity breach of a New Zealand health patient portal.

At the end of December last year, Manage My Health confirmed it had been hacked, later revealing that information of about 120,000 users could be affected.

The service connects patients with clinicians and allows people to access their medical records.

Webster said today it was clear a privacy investigation is needed given the scale of the incident, the sensitivity of the information and some of the systemic issues that were identified.

The inquiry would help determine whether Manage My Health had appropriate security safeguards and, if not, why not.

It would also look at what steps will be taken to prevent such an incident happening again.