Pharmacy raided three times in 10 weeks, considers closing

Life Pharmacy in Napier. Photo: Google Maps Street View via RNZ

A Napier pharmacy owner says he's contemplating shutting up shop after his store was raided for the third time in just 10 weeks.

Police say they responded to a burglary at Life Pharmacy in Napier at 2.30am on Monday, where thieves had smashed through the store's front door in search of expensive perfumes.

Pharmacy owner Peter Bailey has worked at the store for 45 years.

He said the stores front door had to be replaced three times since the break-ins started 10 weeks ago, costing him an estimated $30,000.

"Our insurance company isn't going to be very happy, I can see our premiums going through the roof - it just makes it tougher in a tough environment."

He said the thefts left him "a bit stressed and emotional", but was thankful for the Napier community that had supported him and other staff members.

"We've got some amazing customers who have been into see us in the last couple days," Bailey said.

"We had a gentleman drop in a $50 coffee voucher for the staff."

He said pharmacies were already a struggling businesses, and he had already seen them start to disappear from the city.