Matariki public holiday: What you need to know

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
This year, the public holiday falls on Friday, June 20.
It became an official public holiday only in 2022, but it's already become one of our most meaningful days and the first holiday to recognise Te Ao Māori. It was the first new public holiday since Waitangi Day became a public holiday in 1974.
The date of Matariki changes from year to year, but it will always fall in June or July.
There will be plenty of Matariki events throughout Friday and the weekend, and RNZ will be featuring coverage throughout.
Do I have to work?
It's a non-working day just like any other public holiday - which means if you are asked to work on the day (as regularly rostered), you're entitled to time-and-a-half pay and an alternative day off.
What's open?
Trading restrictions don't apply to Matariki in the way they do on Easter holidays, Christmas or the first half of Anzac Day.
Shops, restaurants, cafes and other businesses can be open as usual, but they can close if they wish - so it pays to check opening hours beforehand.
Will there be surcharges?
Hospitality businesses can add a 15 percent surcharge to their services to cover the costs of paying employees time and a-half.
If a business does charge a surcharge, they must have clear signage communicating this to the customer.
Customers can complain to the Commerce Commission if they feel they have been misled about surcharges.
What is Matariki all about?
Matariki is the name of a star cluster in the constellation of Taurus, commonly known as Pleiades. In mid-winter, the stars rise and herald in Te Mātahi o te Tau, the Māori New Year.
The word 'Matariki' is an abbreviation of 'Ngā mata o te ariki o Tāwhirimātea' or 'the eyes of the god Tāwhirimātea'. Matariki was taken as a wife by Rehua and she gave birth to eight children, each star having a unique purpose and defined role in Te Ao Māori.
Traditionally falling at the end of the harvest, the cluster's rise marked a time of abundant food and feasting. Today, people across Aotearoa gather to celebrate the day with plenty of kai, stargazing, and community gathering.
Why does the holiday date change each year?
Matariki public holiday is observed on different dates each year.
This is because Māori follow an environmental calendar system that considers the sun, the moon, various stars, and other ecological indicators to determine time.
The Matariki public holiday dates fall on the closest Friday to the Tangaroa lunar period during the lunar month of Pipiri. Tangaroa is not a single phase of the moon but rather the last quarter period of the lunar calendar. Because of this, the dates to celebrate Matariki will differ from year to year.
Future public holiday dates
In 2022, the Matariki Advisory Committee set out the Matariki public holiday dates for the next 30 years.
2025 - 20 June
2026 - 10 July
2027 - 25 June
2028 - 14 July
2029 - 6 July
2030 - 21 June
2031- 11 July
2032 - 2 July
2033 - 24 June
2034 - 7 July
2035 - 29 June
2036 - 18 July
2037 - 10 July
2038 - 25 June
2039 - 15 July
2040 - 6 July
2041 - 19 July
2042 - 11 July
2043 - 3 July
2044 - 24 June
2045 - 7 July
2046 - 29 June
2047 - 19 July
2048 - 3 July
2049 - 25 June
2050 - 15 July
2051 - 30 June
2052 - 21 June