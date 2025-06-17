Matariki public holiday: What you need to know

Image: RNZ

Matariki celebrates the Māori New Year and is a time for people to gather, honour the dead, celebrate the present and make plans for the future.

This year, the public holiday falls on Friday, June 20.

It became an official public holiday only in 2022, but it's already become one of our most meaningful days and the first holiday to recognise Te Ao Māori. It was the first new public holiday since Waitangi Day became a public holiday in 1974.

The date of Matariki changes from year to year, but it will always fall in June or July.

There will be plenty of Matariki events throughout Friday and the weekend, and RNZ will be featuring coverage throughout.

Do I have to work?

It's a non-working day just like any other public holiday - which means if you are asked to work on the day (as regularly rostered), you're entitled to time-and-a-half pay and an alternative day off.

What's open?

Trading restrictions don't apply to Matariki in the way they do on Easter holidays, Christmas or the first half of Anzac Day.

Shops, restaurants, cafes and other businesses can be open as usual, but they can close if they wish - so it pays to check opening hours beforehand.

Will there be surcharges?

Hospitality businesses can add a 15 percent surcharge to their services to cover the costs of paying employees time and a-half.

If a business does charge a surcharge, they must have clear signage communicating this to the customer.

Customers can complain to the Commerce Commission if they feel they have been misled about surcharges.

What is Matariki all about?

Matariki is the name of a star cluster in the constellation of Taurus, commonly known as Pleiades. In mid-winter, the stars rise and herald in Te Mātahi o te Tau, the Māori New Year.

The word 'Matariki' is an abbreviation of 'Ngā mata o te ariki o Tāwhirimātea' or 'the eyes of the god Tāwhirimātea'. Matariki was taken as a wife by Rehua and she gave birth to eight children, each star having a unique purpose and defined role in Te Ao Māori.

Traditionally falling at the end of the harvest, the cluster's rise marked a time of abundant food and feasting. Today, people across Aotearoa gather to celebrate the day with plenty of kai, stargazing, and community gathering.

Why does the holiday date change each year?

Matariki public holiday is observed on different dates each year.

This is because Māori follow an environmental calendar system that considers the sun, the moon, various stars, and other ecological indicators to determine time.

The Matariki public holiday dates fall on the closest Friday to the Tangaroa lunar period during the lunar month of Pipiri. Tangaroa is not a single phase of the moon but rather the last quarter period of the lunar calendar. Because of this, the dates to celebrate Matariki will differ from year to year.

Future public holiday dates

In 2022, the Matariki Advisory Committee set out the Matariki public holiday dates for the next 30 years.

2025 - 20 June

2026 - 10 July

2027 - 25 June

2028 - 14 July

2029 - 6 July

2030 - 21 June

2031- 11 July

2032 - 2 July

2033 - 24 June

2034 - 7 July

2035 - 29 June

2036 - 18 July

2037 - 10 July

2038 - 25 June

2039 - 15 July

2040 - 6 July

2041 - 19 July

2042 - 11 July

2043 - 3 July

2044 - 24 June

2045 - 7 July

2046 - 29 June

2047 - 19 July

2048 - 3 July

2049 - 25 June

2050 - 15 July

2051 - 30 June

2052 - 21 June