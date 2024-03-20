Rod Oram dies after cycling accident

Rod Oram, pictured in a RNZ studio in 2016. Photo: RNZ/Dru Faulkner

Business and climate journalist and commentator Rod Oram has died as a result of injuries he sustained during a cycling accident on Sunday.

Oram, who was a journalist for over 40 years, died on Tuesday afternoon, St Andrews Church - where he attended - confirmed.

A statement from his family said he "passed peacefully", surrounded by his family.

"We thank you all for your messages, thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. We hope to respond individually in due time but please understand that right now it's all a bit overwhelming," the statement said.

Oram's family said his daughter and son-in-law travelled to Auckland from New York City to say goodbye.

A spokesperson from St Andrews Church said Oram would be "dreadfully missed", and he was deeply beloved by the entire congregation.

Members of the church gathered to pray for Oram at the church on Wednesday morning.

Plans were under way for Oram's funeral.