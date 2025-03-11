Ron Brierley charged with more child sex offences

Ron Brierley leaving a Sydney court in 2019. Photo: Getty Images

Disgraced businessman Ron Brierley has been charged with more child sex offences, three years after being released from prison after a court said he was too old and ill to serve his full sentence.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Brierley, 87, was granted bail at Waverley Local Court in Sydney today after being charged with three counts of possessing child abuse material.

Brierley was jailed in 2021 after admitting another three charges of possessing child abuse material.

But in 2022 the court quashed his 14-month prison sentence, agreeing that he was too old and unwell to be properly cared for in prison.

Formerly one of New Zealand's most successful businessmen, Brierley was arrested at Sydney airport in December 2019 when thousands of illegal images of young girls were found on his laptop and USB drives.

The "corporate raider" - as he's usually referred to - founded Brierley Investments, which was one of New Zealand's largest most successful and glamorous companies of the 1980s.

Brierley gave up his knighthood in 2019 when after pleading guilty, as former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern started moves to strip Brierley of the title and honour.