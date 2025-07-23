Pipe bombs 'capable of causing death' found near body in Auckland

A police cordon was set up on a walkway near Auckland's Southern Motorway at Highbrook yesterday. Photo: RNZ

Devices found near a body beside Auckland's Southern Motorway were pipe bombs that could have killed people, police say.

Police were alerted to the discovery of the body about 11.30am on Tuesday and it resulted in the motorway being closed for many hours.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward said an investigation into the man's "sudden death" was continuing and further specialist examination of two devices found near him had been completed.

"From this examination, police can confirm both devices were in fact viable pipe bombs.

"These devices would have been capable of causing death or serious injury to any individual in proximity."

Hayward said these devices had now been safely removed and destroyed and there was no wider risk to the public.

A post-mortem examination on the man was being completed today.

"Police also expect our scene examination to be completed this afternoon," Hayward said.

"Given the scene's proximity to a major state highway, it was imperative that the area was made safe before proceeding."