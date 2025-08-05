Sam Neill honoured at Aussie TV awards

Sir Sam Neill won a Logie for season two of The Twelve. Photo: RNZ

New Zealand actor Sir Sam Neill has won a major trophy at Australia’s biggest television awards, the Logies.

Sir Sam, who lives in Central Otago, won the prize for best lead actor in a drama for Australian-produced The Twelve and said in a post on Instagram he was "very chuffed and honoured".

However, he was "a long way away" and couldn't attend the event.

Image: Instagram/Sam Neill

Another Kiwi, comedian Guy Montgomery, took home the most popular new talent award for comedy panel show Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont-Spelling Bee.

He also accepted an award on behalf of his co-host Aaron Chen, who won best lead actor in the comedy series Fisk. The show was a big winner on the night, scoring five awards.

Home and Away star Lynne McGranger - the longest-serving female actor in any Australian drama - was awarded the best prize of the night, the Gold Logie.

- RNZ and ODT Online