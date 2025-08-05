Sam Neill honoured at Aussie TV awards

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
New Zealand actor Sir Sam Neill has won a major trophy at Australia’s biggest television awards, the Logies.
Sir Sam, who lives in Central Otago, won the prize for best lead actor in a drama for Australian-produced The Twelve and said in a post on Instagram he was "very chuffed and honoured".
However, he was "a long way away" and couldn't attend the event.
Another Kiwi, comedian Guy Montgomery, took home the most popular new talent award for comedy panel show Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont-Spelling Bee.
He also accepted an award on behalf of his co-host Aaron Chen, who won best lead actor in the comedy series Fisk. The show was a big winner on the night, scoring five awards.
Home and Away star Lynne McGranger - the longest-serving female actor in any Australian drama - was awarded the best prize of the night, the Gold Logie.
- RNZ and ODT Online